Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/10/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

12/9/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

12/4/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

12/1/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

11/24/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

11/23/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

11/17/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

10/19/2021 – Invesco Mortgage Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $3.03 on Monday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $944.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.