Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CNB Financial (CCNE)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/6/2021 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. "

12/3/2021 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/28/2021 – CNB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – CNB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $26.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.98. CNB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CNB Financial by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

