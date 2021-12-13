RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) & BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Head-To-Head Survey

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

This table compares RESAAS Services and BlueCity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -406.80% -1,659.28% -407.45% BlueCity -21.04% -34.14% -26.69%

This table compares RESAAS Services and BlueCity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $490,000.00 84.63 -$2.08 million ($0.05) -11.40 BlueCity $158.06 million 0.38 -$34.00 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlueCity.

Risk & Volatility

RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueCity has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RESAAS Services and BlueCity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00

BlueCity has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 326.83%. Given BlueCity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlueCity is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of BlueCity shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BlueCity beats RESAAS Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.