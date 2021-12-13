Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Holdings Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Repro Med Systems worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 117.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 24.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Repro Med Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Repro Med Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Repro Med Systems Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

