Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €40.00 ($44.94) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of €35.00 ($39.33). The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Renault from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Renault stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Renault has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

