Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Renault alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNLSY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renault from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Renault has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renault (RNLSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.