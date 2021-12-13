Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the November 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REMYY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

REMYY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,483. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

