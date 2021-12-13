Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the November 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REMYY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

REMYY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,483. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

