Reik & CO. LLC Has $22.93 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Reik & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up approximately 5.9% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $22,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after acquiring an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,845,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $175.43 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.75 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.91 and its 200 day moving average is $176.26. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.35.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,986,066. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

