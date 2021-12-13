REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) vs. Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Critical Contrast

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tenneco and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco 1 1 2 0 2.25 REE Automotive 1 0 2 0 2.33

Tenneco presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.44%. REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 219.74%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Tenneco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenneco and REE Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco $15.38 billion 0.06 -$1.52 billion $2.87 3.80 REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A

REE Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenneco.

Profitability

This table compares Tenneco and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco 1.30% 141.02% 2.64% REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Tenneco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tenneco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenneco beats REE Automotive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers. The Powertrain segment focuses on original equipment powertrain products for automotive, heavy duty, and industrial applications. The Ride Performance segment sells ride performance solutions and systems to a global original equipment customer base, including noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials, advanced suspension technologies, ride control, and braking. The Motorparts segment consists of broad portfolio of brand-name products in the global vehicle aftermarket within seven product categories including shocks and struts, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, engine, emissions, and maintenance. The company was founded on April 1, 1940 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

