Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRGB. Raymond James cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 179.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,375. The company has a market capitalization of $255.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.76. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

