Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.80

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 12532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RDEIY shares. Citigroup cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

