Receive Access Ecosystem Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,597.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $16,597.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002609 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.57 or 0.00386836 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010764 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001006 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.28 or 0.01320133 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

