Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Cap Hits $1.18 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $32,688.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,097.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.91 or 0.08053236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00311031 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.98 or 0.00910820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00073503 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.42 or 0.00397927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00268478 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

