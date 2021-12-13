Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires New Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of STE stock opened at $229.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.62. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $237.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

