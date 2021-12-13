Radix (XRD) Achieves Market Cap of $3.17 Billion

Radix (CURRENCY:XRD) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 13th. Radix has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $863,655.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radix has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (XRD) is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,106,864,914 coins and its circulating supply is 12,113,555,410 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.