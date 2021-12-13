QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Insider Anton Tagliaferro Buys 18,683 Shares

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 18,683 shares of QV Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$19,187.44 ($13,512.28).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Anton Tagliaferro purchased 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,650.00 ($37,077.46).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from QV Equities’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, November 14th. QV Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.39%.

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

