Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.60

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 2819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qutoutiao in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qutoutiao by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Qutoutiao in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qutoutiao by 25.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

