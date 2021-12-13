Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.30 and last traded at $143.30. 8,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 753,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Quidel alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of -0.24.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quidel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,326,000 after buying an additional 133,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,949,000 after buying an additional 79,080 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after purchasing an additional 378,368 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Quidel by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quidel by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 88,637 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.