Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day moving average is $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

