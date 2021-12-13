Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $159.23 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.17 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.42 and its 200-day moving average is $176.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

