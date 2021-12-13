Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Lifted by Analyst

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

UNFI opened at $52.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $470,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 91.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $6,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

