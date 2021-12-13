Pyrk Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $844.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Pyrk has a market cap of $38,696.82 and $844.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pyrk has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003522 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012972 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

