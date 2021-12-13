Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. Company insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

