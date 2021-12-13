Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Up to $31.81

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.81, but opened at $33.00. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 12,530 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,454,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

