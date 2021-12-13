Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $161.39

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.39 and last traded at $160.93, with a volume of 48722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.08.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Truist increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.00. The company has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

