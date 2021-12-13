Project Pai Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.81 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 78.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00081262 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003261 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,787,426,630 coins and its circulating supply is 1,584,335,829 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

