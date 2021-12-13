Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Probe Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.50. 24,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Probe Metals has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.71.

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

