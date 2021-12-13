Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Probe Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.50. 24,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,620. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Probe Metals has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.71.

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.