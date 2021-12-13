Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 94.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.63. 943,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,008,594. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

