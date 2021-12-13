Private Advisory Group LLC Has $24.23 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,945 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.9% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 132,345 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,378 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $244,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,771 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 66,845 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $342.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

