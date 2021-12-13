Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.44% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 518.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period.

JMUB opened at $55.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.94. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90.

