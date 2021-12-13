Private Advisor Group LLC Has $473,000 Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after buying an additional 52,911 shares during the period. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 143,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

RGA opened at $103.30 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.80.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.