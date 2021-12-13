Private Advisor Group LLC Has $453,000 Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE:RS opened at $158.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.85 and its 200-day moving average is $153.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.