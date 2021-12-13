Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 16,107 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 79.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth $115,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth $238,000. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,112.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.34.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

