PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to announce $4.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.05 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.59 billion to $16.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $19.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,988. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.50. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

