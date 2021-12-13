Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Hits $2.17 on Major Exchanges

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00004572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $434,677.65 and $111,507.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00056501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.60 or 0.07996688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00078241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,389.24 or 0.99631034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002657 BTC.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

