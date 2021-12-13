Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Tops $0.0106 on Exchanges

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $23.34 million and approximately $98,154.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002279 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00050827 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

QQQ is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.