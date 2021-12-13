Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AUCOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polymetal International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.