PlayFuel Market Cap Reaches $1.65 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. PlayFuel has a market cap of $1.65 million and $7.16 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00038024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006769 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

