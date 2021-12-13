PirateCash Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $474,749.32 and $970.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.