Piper Sandler Weighs in on Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

NYSE:BXP opened at $114.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.59. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

In other news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,389,000 after buying an additional 193,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,655,000 after buying an additional 262,191 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after buying an additional 312,160 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.