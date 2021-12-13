Piper Sandler Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $72.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.32.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83. Snap has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

