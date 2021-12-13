Piper Sandler Comments on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5,136.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 88,032 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 447,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 59,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

