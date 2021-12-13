Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexander & Baldwin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $24.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,568,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,079,000 after acquiring an additional 576,873 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,675,000 after acquiring an additional 77,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4,021.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,905,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

