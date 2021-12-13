Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 385 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Target were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Target by 6.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 13.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 61.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

NYSE:TGT opened at $238.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.45. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

