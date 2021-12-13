Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.8% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

