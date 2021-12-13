Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $205.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.22. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

