Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,973.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,888.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,755.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

