Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $184.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $107.96 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

