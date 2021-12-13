PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.95

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 1830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,796,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,545 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 440,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,217,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 134,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,155,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 118,537 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

