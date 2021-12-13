PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.95

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.95 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 1830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
