Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 8,311 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $63,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $349.00 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $342.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

